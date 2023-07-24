LSV Asset Management Sells 40,540 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,540 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.06% of APA worth $118,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 1.8 %

APA stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.50.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

