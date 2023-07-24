LSV Asset Management Sells 55,400 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.56% of BorgWarner worth $179,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after buying an additional 54,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

