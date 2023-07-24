LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $108,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

