Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $125.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.