Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMLP stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

