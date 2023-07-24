Mary Jo Jacobi Purchases 480,900 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 480,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £24,045 ($31,439.59).
Savannah Resources Stock Performance
SAV opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Savannah Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of £76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.54.
About Savannah Resources
