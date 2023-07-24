Mary Jo Jacobi Purchases 480,900 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 480,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £24,045 ($31,439.59).

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

SAV opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Savannah Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of £76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.54.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

