Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Materialise has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $8.53 on Monday. Materialise has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $503.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 439.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTLS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

