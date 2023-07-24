Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Materialise has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter.
Materialise Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $8.53 on Monday. Materialise has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $503.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 0.76.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTLS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
