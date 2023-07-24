Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY23 guidance at $1.10-$1.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.