McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

