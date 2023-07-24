McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $319.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $316.00 to $319.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day moving average of $281.11. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

