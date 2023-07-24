Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $2.83-2.93 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

