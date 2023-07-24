Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.29 on Monday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Methanex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.09.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

