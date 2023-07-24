Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

Methanex stock opened at C$57.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$74.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

