Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.