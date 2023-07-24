Mill Capital Management LLC Has $25.54 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

