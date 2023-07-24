MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,987 shares of company stock worth $474,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

