Mizuho Cuts ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $58.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $10,087,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

