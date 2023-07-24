Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,005 shares of company stock worth $51,074,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

