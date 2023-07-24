Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MC stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $347,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

