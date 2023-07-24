Morgan Stanley Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $95.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

