Morgan Stanley Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on USB. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.58.

USB opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

