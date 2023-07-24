Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,308,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,741. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $94.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.