Morgan Stanley Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $101.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

