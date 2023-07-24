Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.2 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

