Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $74.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

