Morgan Stanley Trims 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price to $25.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 60.95% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

