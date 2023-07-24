Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

