MSCI (MSCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect MSCI to post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $511.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.90 and its 200 day moving average is $507.02. MSCI has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI



MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

