Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MLLGF stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

