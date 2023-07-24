Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.