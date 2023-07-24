Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$18.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Mullen Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of MLLGF opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

