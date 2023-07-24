National Bank Financial Cuts GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$29.00

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GOLD opened at C$1.24 on Friday. GoldMining has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.22.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

