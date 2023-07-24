National Bankshares Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$92.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$82.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.7129485 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

