Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

