Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.64 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

