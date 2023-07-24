Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.07. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.64 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

