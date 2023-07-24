Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $505.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $505.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.07. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.64 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Netflix by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

