Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.07. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.64 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

