NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $180.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NETGEAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $412.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $983,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.
