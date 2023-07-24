NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $180.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $412.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,968 shares of company stock worth $222,947 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $983,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.