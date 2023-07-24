NETSTREIT (NTST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Wolfe Research downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

