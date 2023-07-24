New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

New Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 457,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

