New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
New Gold Stock Down 1.6 %
NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.