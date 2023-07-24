Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 127.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.