Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55.
Newell Brands Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.
Insider Transactions at Newell Brands
In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 127.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
