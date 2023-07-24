NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 161,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company's stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NXRT stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -148.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -524.98%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

