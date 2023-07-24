NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $11.04 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 277.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

