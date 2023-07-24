Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $412.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

