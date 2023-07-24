Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,089 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CBRE Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 462.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 226,356 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.