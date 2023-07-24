North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of C$242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.07 million.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$25.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.63. The firm has a market cap of C$670.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

