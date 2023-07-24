NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
NVE Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24. NVE has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $100.19.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 57.76%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
