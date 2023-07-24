NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,076,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $4,088,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

