NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,406,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 463,761 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $390,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

